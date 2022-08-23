Sonali Phogat passed away, netizens reaction to the leader's tragic death

Sonali Phogat passed away, netizens respond to the leader's tragic death

Sonali Phogat, BJP leader and Tik-Tok star died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday night. The 41-year-old leader had expressed discomfort to her team on Monday, and she was later transported to the hospital. The postmortem is currently being performed, and the neighbourhood police are on their way to the hospital.

Phogat’s latest video on Instagram, which was posted sometime before her death where she is seen covering her face with a pink dupatta and is acting on Mohammad Rafi’s song ‘Rukh se jara nikab to hata do mere hazoor...’. She received thousands plus likes on the post with people’s comments- “Om Shanti, RIP, etc” and many appreciations for being a young leader of Haryana. She had also changed her profile picture on Twitter.

Phogat had been to Goa with a few of her employees. She had contested the 2019 Haryana assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently transferred from Congress Party to BJP.