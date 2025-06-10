Sonali Bendre and Raj Thackeray reportedly crossed paths as they attended the Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din in Mumbai.

A few months ago, a video featuring Sonali Bendre and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, went viral, sparking a chatter around their past that the latter used to be his crush. Bendre has finally put an end to the speculation on the viral video that became the talk of the town in February this year. “Honestly, when I spoke and I called in the video, I was talking to my sister, who was right there. Not even behind him, but I was telling my sister to come. That’s the thing about this," she clarified in an interview with ANI.

When asked about the questions raised about her close ties with Thackeray, Sonali said, “I don’t know. I mean, a lot of people… I think it’s just not in very good taste when people talk about it like that. First of all, I mean, there are families involved and people involved in all of that.". Further, she kept explaining the association between the two families, without actually addressing the link rumours. “Other than the fact that my brother-in-law and my sister… my brother-in-law who’s a cricketer and hence used to play cricket with Raj’s cousin… Sister’s husband and they always played together. Secondly, my sister’s mother-in-law was the head of the department that taught us English literature in the (Ramnarain) Ruia College, which I’m from,” she said.



She continued, “…so they all knew each other. For me, the connection was that Sharmila, Raj’s wife, her mother, and my Maasi were best friends. Her mother has held me for 10 days because you know how, oh, her, my mother’s younger sister, Maasi. So when she delivered Raj, they all came laughing. Oh, her elder sister’s baby. Let’s go and see the baby. They’ve come to the hospital and seen me,” she said leaving viewers confused.

As the video surfaced online, a user compared her response to competitive exam papers, commenting, “This video of Sonali Bendre reminds me of those SSC LDC-style clerical exam questions on family or blood relations—like, ‘If this person’s brother is someone’s fufa and his mausi is another person’s daadi, then how are they all related?’" Another user stated, “Smita Prakash (host)didn't even try to solve d puzzle..she gave up in 1st 10 seconds…” ““If you can solve this puzzle of Sonali’s connection with Raj Thackrey. Even CAT paper has less difficult Blood Relation puzzles. Too many variables," added another.

