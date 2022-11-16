Son surprises mother with gold chain, viral video leaves Internet teary-eyed

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you are really attached to your mother, you know your life can never be sad. Don't you think so too? Well, the bond between mother and kids is purest and beautiful. When children reciprocate by taking care of their parents and surprising them with gifts, the parents' joy is unparalleled. You must be thinking why we are talking about this all of a sudden. So, a clip of a son surprising his mother with a gold necklace has gone viral online. The reaction of the mom is super wholesome as well. The video was shared on Twitter with the handle named @Gulzar_Sahab and has garnered more than 10k views.

In the viral clip, the man is seen surprising his mother while she is busy scooping food for the familo. He sneaks up behind her and places the gold chain around her neck without her knowledge. The woman lights up when she realises her son has given her a gold chain. Her bemusement is the most precious reaction, as she smiles wide in disbelief and carefully handles the chain. The mother is visibly moved by the grand gesture as she examines the gift her son has given her.

The clip was posted some a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 10 thousand views and counting. . Netizens couldn't help but gush over the mother-son's bond in the comments section.

“Maa tak hi to duniya hai.. Uske baad koi apna nahi..,” wrote an Instagram user. “Salute to that son,” expressed another. “Love my brother, what a beautiful moment, God bless you both” posted a third.