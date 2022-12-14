Son surprises father with dream bike, viral video shows his priceless reaction

Screengrab

New Delhi: Taking time to appreciate your parents creates memorable moments. Our parents support us through all of our highs and lows, from childhood to the day we have our own child. Growing up is a bittersweet joy with a rewarding bonus. We can give back and cherish our parents after years of relying on them. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly talking about this. So, a clip of a son surprising his dad with his dream bike has gone viral online. His subtle, but heartwarming reaction captured the attention of the internet. The clip was shared on Instagram by user named Ujwal Sidnag and accumulated a whopping 3 million views till now.

In the viral video, the son could be seen surprising his dad with something special on the occasion of his birthday. While he appeared perplexed at first, the father was rendered speechless when he realised that his son had gotten him the motorcycle he had wished for for the longest time. He hugged his son tightly, his eyes twinkling with pride and joy. The way he looked at the bike, one could realise what it looks like when 'dreams turn into reality'.

“There is no words to express you, you are my superman, super god everything. My dad always used to love my grandpa's bike which was returned back to the department as my grandpa was Sub-inspector. Until last year I had no idea how much he loved this bike when we randomly just visited the showroom to just check with the price but my dad was like, ‘We can't afford this right now, it's too expensive .’ But that day I really saw the love for it as he was curiously asking all the questions to the representative their ! He loved it so much because it was the exact same bike which his dad used to ride the older version of this back in his days! So thought there could not be any much of a gift than this, which makes him happy! I'm thankful to God for giving me strength to fulfill his dreams, whatever I'm today it's because of your support. I still remember when I quit my job & came told you I wanna pursue my passion & start a business & you said, ‘OK, do what makes you happy, I will always have your back!' What more could I ask than this, this is one of the best days of my life,” Ujwal captioned heartwarming clip.

The clip was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 438,000 likes and counting. . Netizens couldn't help but gush over the father-son's bond in the comments section.

“May god bless you with lot of success and your parents with a long life I wish my father was alive so I could gift him things but fate had different plans. This video made me so happy!..,” wrote an Instagram user. “That smile is worth going through all the struggles,” expressed another. “Parents always provide their children with the best.....they know their child's needs.... This goes for us as well...we as their children need to do for them as well....taking care of their dreams and needs.” posted a third.