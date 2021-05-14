Son sings 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi' for dying mother on video call - social media in tears

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc in the country. Painful scenes of people running from pillar to post with their near and dear ones for hospital beds and oxygen supply, people requesting help on social media, begging for medicines, funeral pyres burning all over has now become a new norm.

We have also witnessed how people, particularly from the medical fraternity are working selflessly and tirelessly for the COVID-19 patients. The common man along with some popular faces has emerged as saviour for many people in these trying times. But here we bring you a heart-wrenching story from Kolkata shared by a young doctor which is sure to bring tears to your eyes.

The story is about a man's last conversation with his dying mother that went viral on social media on Thursday. Dipshikha Ghosh, a doctor, shared the story of a dying patient's son, who wished to speak to his mother one last time and sang the 1973 song 'Tera Mujhse Hain Pehle Ka Nata Koi' for her.

On Wednesday, critical care doctor Dipshikha Ghosh of Apollo Gleneagles made a video call to connect a critically ill, 47-year old COVID-19 patient with her 25-year-old son after realising that she will not make it.

"Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it's something they want. This patient's son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother. He sang 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi'. I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother, and singing," Dipshikha Ghosh said.

With permission, the people mentioned here are Mrs Sanghamitra Chatterjee and her son Mr Soham Chatterjee. My deepest condolences. You, your voice, your quiet dignity, are her legacy. @sohamchatt May 13, 2021

Other healthcare workers in the vicinity also stood by and listened in silence.

"The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me, and hung up. Me and the nurses stood there. We shake our heads, our eyes moist. The nurses went back one by one to their allocated patients and attended to them or the alarms of vents/dialysis units. This song is changed for us, for me at least. This song will always be theirs," Dipshikha Ghosh added.

The internet is absolutely heartbroken after reading this conversation and people are posting emotional tweets in response. Till the last count on Thursday, the post had been retweeted over 10,000 times, drawing nearly 40,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.