Entrance exams like UPSC, NEET, CAT and others are really tough to crack, and they pose a challenge for even the brightest students. Lot of students lose hope to clear such prestigious exams and get their entry among the brightest minds. A student took to a social media platform and shared his failure to not clear one of these toughest exams and instead chose other options. In his post he opened about why he could not even hope to sit in the exam.

Reddit user’s post goes viral

A reddit user going by the handle, ‘Spiritual-Box-9779' shared his private messages with father through a post. The candid chat between the father and son exuded warmth and was full of emotions which melted hearts online making the post viral. He shared screenshots of his conversation with his father in which he opened his heart out and confessed to not taking IIT JEE Main exam. In the heartfelt post, he also did not hesitate to admit that due to lack of proper preparation he was convinced that he would not be able to pass the exam.

He also shared that he chose a few options like taking the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) thinking maybe he would score good in that. But later, the best option for him would be the Indian Institute of Science Aptitude Test (IAT). He said that he was sure he would clear this exam as he had time to prepare for it.

Father’s emotional support for sun

The user captioned the post as “Crying after 8 years I just sent this to my father,” which went viral for its emotional nature where a father was seen supporting his broken-hearted son. His father’s reply started with “My cute baby” which he followed with emotional emojis. He reassured his son very softly that a single exam cannot judge either success or happiness. He then advised his son that “BTech is possible without clearing JEE too,” and what really caught netizens’ attention was his conclusion with a loving emoji, “I will take care baby.”

Netizens praised the father in abundance for his emotional support. The post has been deleted by the user.