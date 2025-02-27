The sighting, captured on video by Robert Hayes from Idaho, has sparked fresh discussions about the legend of the 'doomsday fish'

A rare and mysterious deep-sea fish, the oarfish, has been spotted near the surface off the coast of Baja California Sur. The sighting, captured on video by Robert Hayes from Idaho, has sparked fresh discussions about the legend of the “doomsday fish.”

Hayes, who was visiting the beach with his wife, was surprised to see the long, shimmering fish struggling near the shore. “I had never seen an oarfish before,” he told The Washington Post. He recorded the moment before the fish was guided back into the ocean.

The Mystery of Oarfish

Oarfish are rarely seen alive. They usually live deep underwater, in a region called the mesopelagic zone. These fish can grow up to 36 feet long, but most are around 10 feet. Their strange appearance and elusive nature have made them the subject of myths for centuries.

The “Doomsday Fish” Myth

Many cultures believe oarfish are linked to natural disasters, especially earthquakes. In Japanese folklore, they are seen as messengers of bad luck. The legend grew stronger after the 2011 earthquake in Japan, when around 20 oarfish washed ashore before the disaster.

Similar incidents have occurred in the Philippines and California, where oarfish appeared before earthquakes. However, scientists have found no solid proof that these fish can predict disasters.

What Scientists Say

Some experts think oarfish might sense seismic activity because they live near fault lines. Others believe they come to the surface due to strong ocean currents or sickness.

A 2019 study found no clear connection between oarfish sightings and earthquakes. While the myth persists, most scientists agree that these deep-sea creatures are more likely victims of environmental changes than omens of disaster.