'Solute to her': Woman officer captures giant king cobra all alone in just six minutes, WATCH viral video

The officer single-handedly caught the snake's tail and then, with a long stick, put it in the bag in just six minutes. The snake weighed around 20 kg

Forest officer G.S. Roshni, who has rescued over 800 venomous and non-venomous snakes in her nearly eight-year tenure with the Kerala Forest Department, took only a few minutes to catch a 14-15 feet long king cobra - her first - from a stream near Peppara here on Sunday.

This incident took place near ​​Anchumaruthumudu's forest area, where locals spotted it near a river where many people go to bathe.

"It was an adult snake. It was around 14-15 feet long and weighed around 20 kg," she told PTI. She added that king cobras are rarely seen in the southern Kerala district - perhaps that is why this is their first rescue of the species.

The snake was caught around 12.30 pm and then released in the dense forest safely.

Social media reaction

The officers' bravery and courage were appreciated by many people after the rescue video was aired on TV channels, while some online users advised her to be more careful.

One user said, Who are scared of lizards and cockroaches should take a cue from her.''

Another user wrote, "Many salutes, madam. I did not see anyone standing with her and offering to hold her bag or help her.''

