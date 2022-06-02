Sologamy: Gujarat woman to marry herself in unique self-marriage

File photo

India is going to witness a unique wedding on June 11. 24-year-old Kshama Bindu is all set to tie the knot with herself. The bride to be from Gujrat is going to have everything from pheras to honeymoon in Goa. The wedding comes with a twist, the wedding won't have a groom or 'baraat' and apparently, this wedding is going to be India’s first sologamy or solo wedding, Times of India reported.

According to a TOI report, Kshama said, "I looked up to see if there has been any such marriage in India, but couldn't find any. Maybe I am the first one to do so." The wedding is going to be a traditional Hindu marriage, where Kshama will have pheras and wedding vows.

According to a TOI report, Kshama said, “I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself. Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for yourself. It’s also an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence, this wedding.”

When asked about her parents’ reaction, she said that they are open-minded and accept her wedding.