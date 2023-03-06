‘Solid body’: Rapper Badshah shares fitness transformation picture, know his journey

Rapper Badshah shares fitness transformation picture, know his journey

The famous rapper-singer Badshah has shared a glimpse of his physical transformation on social media and is making news for his fitness. He recently took to Instagram and posed in a gym with a bulky body.

A few hours ago he posted the picture and captioned it “Ya’ll should work on your pen game though.”

His fans and followers are in disbelief that Badshah has changed into a fitness devotee. His commitment to staying active is admirable, as can be seen in his most recent photo. Rapper Badshah has always been active on Instagram and shares pictures and videos on the social media platform of his daily life.

Netizens flooded the comment section with praises for his new makeover.

A user said, "Badshah = Body Shah,” while the user commented "20 ruppe ki pepsi, badshah bhai sexy." Another user commented “Solid body.”

Badshah on his fitness transformation journey:

About a year ago, Badshah appeared on Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s show where he talked about his weight loss transformation and what motivated him to achieve good health. Badhshah said, "I had many reasons for losing weight. We did no shows during the lockdown. And, then the shows opened up suddenly. When I went up on the stage, I realised I do not have the stamina. My work requires me to be active for 120 minutes or so when performing on the stage. I did not have the stamina, I started panting in just 15 minutes. As a performer, I have to give my best. That was a major reason."