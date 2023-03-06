Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

‘Solid body’: Rapper Badshah shares fitness transformation picture, know his journey

His admirers and supporters find it hard to believe that Badshah has converted into a fitness enthusiast. His new photo demonstrates his excellent dedication to staying active.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

‘Solid body’: Rapper Badshah shares fitness transformation picture, know his journey
Rapper Badshah shares fitness transformation picture, know his journey

The famous rapper-singer Badshah has shared a glimpse of his physical transformation on social media and is making news for his fitness. He recently took to Instagram and posed in a gym with a bulky body. 

A few hours ago he posted the picture and captioned it “Ya’ll should work on your pen game though.”

His fans and followers are in disbelief that Badshah has changed into a fitness devotee. His commitment to staying active is admirable, as can be seen in his most recent photo. Rapper Badshah has always been active on Instagram and shares pictures and videos on the social media platform of his daily life. 

(Also Read: Delhi-Ashram flyover: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; commuters between Delhi-Noida to benefit)

Netizens flooded the comment section with praises for his new makeover. 

A user said, "Badshah = Body Shah,” while the user commented "20 ruppe ki pepsi, badshah bhai sexy." Another user commented “Solid body.”

Badshah on his fitness transformation journey:
About a year ago, Badshah appeared on Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s show where he talked about his weight loss transformation and what motivated him to achieve good health. Badhshah said, "I had many reasons for losing weight. We did no shows during the lockdown. And, then the shows opened up suddenly. When I went up on the stage, I realised I do not have the stamina. My work requires me to be active for 120 minutes or so when performing on the stage. I did not have the stamina, I started panting in just 15 minutes. As a performer, I have to give my best. That was a major reason."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Anant Ambani’s fiancée Radhika Merchant most expensive outfits: From Sabyasachi to Dolce and Gabbana
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Sania Mirza's car collection can inspire envy, most expensive BMW costs Rs 1.7 crore, check photos
From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 625 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.