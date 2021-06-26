Headlines

Sole passenger on Air India international flight says felt like 'Maharaja'

UAE-based businessman who travelled from Amritsar to Dubai as the sole passenger on the Air India international flight said he felt like a 'Maharaja'.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 26, 2021, 11:04 PM IST

It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for UAE-based Indian businessman SP Singh Oberoi who got to experience luxurious travel on an Air India flight from Amritsar to Dubai with an economy-class ticket. He was the only passenger on Air India's Dubai-bound three-hour flight that departed from Amritsar around 3.45 am on Wednesday

The UAE-based Sikh businessman who travelled from Amritsar to Dubai as the sole passenger on the Air India international flight said he felt like a 'Maharaja'. Singh holds a golden visa that allows a 10-year long residency in the UAE.

During the flight, he clicked pictures with the crew members and paced up and down the aircraft multiple times without any hindrance. "I was treated very well by the entire crew and was photographed in an empty plane, I took pictures with the crew and pilots of the aircraft," he said.

Oberoi was initially refused permission by Air India for boarding the flight but after the intervention of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, he was allowed to do so. "I was carrying all travel documents including authorized UAE full vaccinations proof. I finally boarded the flight after the intervention of Hardeep Singh Puri's ministry." Oberoi said.

SP Singh Oberoi also took to his Twitter handle to thank the government of UAE and Air India for their service.

UAE has put restrictions on passenger flights from India since late April in view of the surge in cases of coronavirus.

This was the third time in the last five weeks when a flight to Dubai had just one passenger.

