Soldier’s heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg strikes emotional chord online: 'He must be pround'

VIRAL
The tragic demise of the popular Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg has left his fans shocked and emotional. Social media is flooded with the iconic song sung by the singer. Recently, a video of an ITBP constable’s beautiful rendition of a song by Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has taken over on the internet.
The video shows Vikramjeet Singh, accompanied by colleague Bhrigu Mohan Dass, delivering a soulful performance of the melodious track ‘Ahe Ba Nahe’ that stole a million hearts. On X, people reacted in awe, praising the two jawans.
September 19, 2025
One user said, ''So beautiful, Zubeen Da would be so proud!'' Another user wrote, ''Thanks for understanding our pain. Zuneen sir is immortal and will always be with us.. This is not death, but just a goodbye. A third user commented, ''Zubeen must be proud to have a fan like you.''
The 52-year-old singer died in a tragic scuba diving accident on September 19. The singer was in Singapore for the Northeast Festival and scheduled to perform on the same day.
