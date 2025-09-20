Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Soldier’s heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg strikes emotional chord online: 'He must be pround'

The video shows Vikramjeet Singh, accompanied by colleague Bhrigu Mohan Dass, delivering a soulful performance of the melodious track ‘Ahe Ba Nahe’ that stole a million hearts.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 11:33 PM IST

The tragic demise of the popular Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg has left his fans shocked and emotional. Social media is flooded with the iconic song sung by the singer. Recently, a video of an ITBP constable’s beautiful rendition of a song by Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has taken over on the internet. 

The video shows Vikramjeet Singh, accompanied by colleague Bhrigu Mohan Dass, delivering a soulful performance of the melodious track ‘Ahe Ba Nahe’ that stole a million hearts. On X, people reacted in awe, praising the two jawans.

Social media reaction

One user said, ''So beautiful, Zubeen Da would be so proud!'' Another user wrote, ''Thanks for understanding our pain. Zuneen sir is immortal and will always be with us.. This is not death, but just a goodbye. A third user commented, ''Zubeen must be proud to have a fan like you.''

How did the accident happen?

The 52-year-old singer died in a tragic scuba diving accident on September 19. The singer was in Singapore for the Northeast Festival and scheduled to perform on the same day.

Also read: Indian photographer’s stunning 'black tiger' shot graces National Geographic’s October cover

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
