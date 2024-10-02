Solar Eclipse today: When and where to watch Surya Grahan? Will it be visible in India?

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the Sun's light from being seen from a small area of the Earth, either completely or partially.

The solar eclipse is to occur today (October 2, 2024), capturing the interest of astronomers and skywatchers worldwide. However, those in India will not be able to view this eclipse. A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the Sun's light from being seen from a small area of the Earth, either completely or partially.

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the event will begin at 9:13 PM and last until 3:17 AM.

This rare event will be visible over the Pacific Ocean and in certain areas of South America, Central America, North America, Peru, and Fiji. It is anticipated to be partially observable in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the United States.

The eclipse on October 2 is classified as an annular solar eclipse, occurring when the Moon is too far from Earth to completely block the Sun. This results in a "ring of fire" effect, where the Sun's outer edges remain visible around the obscured Moon.

It’s important to note that watching a solar eclipse without using proper safety gear can cause serious damage to the eyes.

