Solar Eclipse on October 2: Know how fast will the 'Ring of Fire' travel

An annular solar eclipse, creating a stunning "ring of fire" will occur on October 2 visible from various locations.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 10:06 PM IST

Solar Eclipse on October 2: Know how fast will the 'Ring of Fire' travel
A much-anticipated annular solar eclipse is on the horizon, scheduled to take place on October 2. This celestial event will start at 9:13 PM IST and will continue until 3:17 PM IST the following day. During the eclipse, the Moon will appear smaller than the Sun, creating a stunning “ring of fire” effect. This effect produces a bright halo of sunlight that surrounds the darkened center of the Moon.

Speed of the Eclipse

One of the fascinating aspects of this annular solar eclipse is the speed at which the Moon's shadow will travel across the Earth. The shadow's speed will vary dramatically based on the observer's location. In some regions, the shadow will race across the surface at speeds exceeding 10 million kilometers per hour. In other areas, it will slow down to about 2,057 kilometers per hour, which is roughly comparable to the speed of a fighter jet, as reported by Space.com.

Path of the Eclipse

The Moon's shadow will trace a path from the northwest to the southeast. This journey will be affected by several factors, including the curvature of the Earth and the varying distances and speeds of the Moon in its orbit. As a result, the shadow's velocity will fluctuate across different locations. Observers will witness an eclipsed sunrise at the start of the event, followed by a peak at midday, and concluding with an eclipsed sunset.

Points of Contact

The eclipse will first make contact with Earth south of Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean, traveling at an impressive speed of 8.55 million kilometers per hour. As the shadow exits the planet near the island of South Georgia, it will speed up to approximately 10 million kilometers per hour. It’s important to note that these extreme speeds are mostly relevant when the shadow is making contact with and leaving the Earth’s surface, and may not provide meaningful viewing experiences.

Viewing Locations

For those eager to experience the eclipse, speeds will vary throughout the event. When the eclipse is visible at the horizon, the shadow will move at about 8,258 kilometers per hour during sunrise and at 14,312 kilometers per hour during sunset. The slowest speed of 2,057 kilometers per hour will occur in the Pacific Ocean northwest of Easter Island, where observers can enjoy the breathtaking ‘ring of fire’ for a duration of 7 minutes and 25 seconds. This slower speed is due to the Moon's shadow being almost perpendicular to the Earth during local midday, resulting in the longest duration of the eclipse.

This annular solar eclipse promises to be a spectacular event, offering a unique opportunity for sky gazers to witness a rare natural phenomenon.

 

