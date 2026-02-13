Solar Eclipse 2026: When and where to see 'Ring of Fire'? Check date, time and other details

The first solar eclipse of 2026 will occur on February 17 as an annular 'Ring of Fire' eclipse. The event will be fully visible over Antarctica, with partial views in southern Africa and parts of South America. The eclipse will not be visible in India.

Skywatchers around the world are preparing for the first solar eclipse of 2026, set to take place on Tuesday, February 17. This event will be an annular solar eclipse, a striking phenomenon known for producing a bright 'Ring of Fire' around the Moon.

What Happens During a Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves directly between the Earth and the Sun, temporarily blocking sunlight and casting a shadow on parts of our planet. This alignment of the three celestial bodies is known in astronomy as a syzygy. Depending on the Moon’s position in its orbit and the observer’s location on Earth, the eclipse can appear in different forms.

Understanding an Annular Eclipse

An annular eclipse happens when the Moon is positioned near the farthest point in its orbit from Earth. At this distance, the Moon appears slightly smaller in the sky and cannot fully cover the Sun. As a result, a brilliant ring of sunlight remains visible around the Moon’s silhouette, a spectacle commonly referred to as the 'Ring of Fire.'

This differs from a total solar eclipse, where the Moon completely obscures the Sun for a brief period, plunging areas into near darkness. In contrast, a partial solar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Sun is covered, creating the appearance of a curved 'bite' taken out of the solar disc.

Timing of the February 17 Eclipse

The February 17 annular eclipse will begin at 09:56 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time). The peak of the event is when the ring effect is most pronounced and is expected at 12:12 UTC. The duration and visibility will vary depending on geographic location.

Where Will It Be Visible?

The annular phase of the eclipse will be visible primarily over remote regions of Antarctica. However, several areas in the Southern Hemisphere will experience a partial eclipse. These include parts of southern Africa such as Cape Town and Durban, along with Zimbabwe and Tanzania. Portions of southern Argentina and Chile will also witness partial coverage. Additionally, the islands of Madagascar and Mauritius are expected to have partial visibility.

Will India See the Eclipse?

No. The February 17 annular solar eclipse will not be visible from India. At the time of the alignment, the Sun will be below the horizon in the region, making the celestial event unobservable from the country.

Astronomy enthusiasts in visible regions are advised to use proper eye protection while viewing the eclipse.