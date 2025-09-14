Solar Eclipse 2025: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India? List of countries to witness the rare event

PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat train in this Indian state on Sept 15; check details
Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt note for Vicky Jain after his hospitalisation: 'No matter how heavy the moment gets...'
Sharad Navratri 2025: Key differences between Chaitra, Sharad Navratri explained
BIG trouble for sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar as missing truck driver found at her Pune-based home, here's what happened
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya scripts history, becomes first Indian to achieve incredible feat vs Pakistan
Who is Sabita Bhandari? Senior advocate appointed Nepal’s first woman attorney general
IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur creates history against Australia; joins Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami in elite list
ED summons actress Urvashi Rautela, ex-MP Mimi Chakraborty in illegal betting app case
Israel's Netanyahu hails ties with US, calls it 'durable as stones'
UK PM Keir Starmer issues BIG statement after massive London protests: 'Britain built on...'
VIRAL
A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon blocks the Sun’s light either partially or fully, depending on your location.
The world is going to witness a solar eclipse on September 21, coinciding with the new moon. According to NASA, a partial solar eclipse will take place on Sunday, and this will be the last eclipse of the year.
According to Indian time, it will start at 10:59 pm on 21 September and will last till about 3:23 pm.
This eclipse will mainly be visible in parts of the Southern Hemisphere, including:
A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon blocks the Sun’s light either partially or fully, depending on your location. For the September 21 eclipse, viewers in places like New Zealand and parts of Antarctica will get the best view.
The solar eclipse on September 21, 2025, won't be visible in India, including major cities like New Delhi.
Traditionally, no auspicious work is done during a solar or lunar eclipse. Deeds like bathing, donation and worship are usually done after the eclipse is over to avoid its negative effects. It is believed that negativity increases in the environment during the eclipse, which can affect the mental state and health of humans. Devotees will be able to worship on Ashwin Amavasya without any restrictions. The solar eclipse of this day will not have any negative effect in India, so fasting, worship and other religious deeds can be done normally. Astrologers believe that pregnant women should take precautions to protect themselves from the rays of the sun, even if the eclipse is not visible from India.
Also read: Solar Eclipse 2025: When is Surya Grahan in September and will India witness it?