Solar Eclipse 2025: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India? List of countries to witness the rare event

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon blocks the Sun’s light either partially or fully, depending on your location.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 10:09 PM IST

Solar Eclipse 2025: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India? List of countries to witness the rare event
    The world is going to witness a solar eclipse on September 21, coinciding with the new moon. According to NASA, a partial solar eclipse will take place on Sunday, and this will be the last eclipse of the year.

    According to Indian time, it will start at 10:59 pm on 21 September and will last till about 3:23 pm. 

    Where will the solar eclipse be visible?

    This eclipse will mainly be visible in parts of the Southern Hemisphere, including:

    • Australia
    • Antarctica
    • The South Pacific
    • The South Atlantic

    A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon blocks the Sun’s light either partially or fully, depending on your location. For the September 21 eclipse, viewers in places like New Zealand and parts of Antarctica will get the best view.

    Will the solar eclipse be visible in India?

    The solar eclipse on September 21, 2025, won't be visible in India, including major cities like New Delhi. 

    Solar eclipse 2025: Do's and don'ts

    Traditionally, no auspicious work is done during a solar or lunar eclipse. Deeds like bathing, donation and worship are usually done after the eclipse is over to avoid its negative effects. It is believed that negativity increases in the environment during the eclipse, which can affect the mental state and health of humans. Devotees will be able to worship on Ashwin Amavasya without any restrictions. The solar eclipse of this day will not have any negative effect in India, so fasting, worship and other religious deeds can be done normally. Astrologers believe that pregnant women should take precautions to protect themselves from the rays of the sun, even if the eclipse is not visible from India.

    Also read: Solar Eclipse 2025: When is Surya Grahan in September and will India witness it?

     

    Also read: Solar Eclipse 2025: When is Surya Grahan in September and will India witness it?
