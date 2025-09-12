Solar Eclipse 2025: When is Surya Grahan in September and will India witness it?

The last solar eclipse of 2025 will take place on September 21, coinciding with Pitru Amavasya.

Solar eclipse 2025: The year 2025 will be full of celestial events, and September will have two major eclipses. On September 7, the world witnessed a dramatic lunar eclipse and just 14 days later, a solar eclipse will occur on September 21, coinciding with the new moon.

When is a Solar eclipse occurring?

The last solar eclipse of 2025 will take place on September 21, coinciding with Pitru Amavasya. On Pitru Amavasya, deeds like Shradh, Tarpan, Brahmin Bhojan and Daan are performed so that the souls of the ancestors can attain peace.

Solar eclipse 2025: Timings

This eclipse will be partial in India. According to Indian time, it will start at 10:59 pm on 21 September and will last till about 3:23 pm. However, this eclipse will not be visible from India. For this reason, the rules of Sutak Kaal will not apply in India.

Where can you witness that last solar eclipse of the year?

This solar eclipse will be visible in Australia, Antarctica, Africa, the Indian Ocean, the South Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, the Southern Ocean, Polynesia, Melanesia and parts of Asia. This eclipse will also be visible from cities like Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, in New Zealand and Kingston in Norfolk Island.

Will it be visible in India?

This eclipse will be partial in India. According to Indian time, it will start at 10:59 pm on 21 September and will last till about 3:23 pm. However, this eclipse will not be visible from India. For this reason, the rules of Sutak Kaal will not apply in India.

Solar eclipse 2025: Do's and don'ts

Traditionally, no auspicious work is done during a solar or lunar eclipse. Deeds like bathing, donation and worship are usually done after the eclipse is over to avoid its negative effects. It is believed that negativity increases in the environment during the eclipse, which can affect the mental state and health of humans.

Devotees will be able to worship on Ashwin Amavasya without any restrictions. The solar eclipse of this day will not have any negative effect in India, so fasting, worship and other religious deeds can be done normally. Astrologers believe that pregnant women should take precautions to protect themselves from the rays of the sun, even if the eclipse is not visible from India.

Also read: What is Nano Banana trend? Turning ordinary photos into 3D figurines, here’s step-by-step guide