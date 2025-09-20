Solar Eclipse 2025 tomorrow: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India? Check timings and where to watch

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon blocks the Sun’s light either partially or fully, depending on your location.

Solar Eclipse 2025: The world will brace for a solar eclipse or Surya Grahan. According to NASA, a partial solar eclipse will take place on the Moon’s downward path on Sunday, September 21, 2025. This will be the last eclipse of 2025.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon blocks the Sun’s light either partially or fully, depending on your location.

Partial Solar Eclipse timings

Start: 10:59 PM IST, 21 September 2025

10:59 PM IST, 21 September 2025 Maximum Peak: 1:11 AM IST, 22 September 2025

1:11 AM IST, 22 September 2025 End: 3:23 AM IST, 22 September 2025

Will the solar eclipse be visible in India?

The solar eclipse on September 21, 2025, won't be visible in India as the Sun will have already set by that time.

Where will it be visible?

Skywatchers across Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean will be able to experience this phenomenon.

When is the next solar eclipse?

The next solar eclipse will occur on February 15, 2026. It will be an annular eclipse, visible in parts of Antarctica, Africa, South America, and across the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans. However, this eclipse will also not be visible in India.

