Solar eclipse 2025: Know date, time, other details; what makes this surya grahan special?

The world will brace for a solar eclipse or Surya Grahan. According to NASA, a partial solar eclipse will take place on the Moon’s downward path on Sunday, September 21, 2025. This will be the last eclipse of 2025.

What is a solar eclipse, and when does it occur?

A solar eclipse takes place when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, and in the process obstructs the view of the Sun from earth totally or partly. NASA also stated that this solar eclipse, which will be partial, will be visible in the Southern Hemisphere, including Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean.

Why is the solar eclipse on September 21 important?

The solar eclipse comes two weeks after the lunar eclipse on September 7, marking a season of eclipses that affects both our inner and outer worlds more strongly. This solar eclipse is also special as it takes place at the height of the Solar Cycle. Such an eclipse also affects personal growth, collective awareness, and fundamental changes around the world.

According to EarthSky.com, “The September 21, 2025, partial solar eclipse is visible from the South Pacific, including New Zealand and parts of Antarctica. The partial eclipse starts at sunrise at 17:29 UTC (Universal Time Coordinated is 5 hours and 30 minutes behind India Standard Time). The partial eclipse remains visible through 21:53 UTC when the shadow leaves Earth... the maximum eclipse is at 19:41 UTC when 85 percent of the sun will be hidden behind the moon.”