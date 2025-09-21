Solar Eclipse 2025: Indian timings, duration, do's and don'ts and everything you need to know about Surya Grahan

Donald Trump makes fresh ceasefire claim in UN speech: 'I ended 7 unendable wars including India and Pakistan'
VIRAL
Many parts of the country will be able to witness a rare partial solar eclipse today, September 21.
Solar eclipse 2025: A solar eclipse, called Surya Grahan in Hindi, occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, partially or completely blocking the Sun's light. This astronomical event has fascinated humanity for centuries, inspiring numerous myths and a wealth of advice from both cultural traditions and the scientific community. A solar eclipse is undoubtedly one of the most breathtaking natural phenomena.
Many parts of the country will be able to witness a rare partial solar eclipse today, September 21. Unfortunaltely, the last solar eclipse will not be visible in India.
According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the eclipse begins at 10:59 PM on September 21, reaches its maximum at 1:11 AM on September 22, and ends by 3:23 AM.
Solar Eclipse 2018: Who can see this partial solar eclipse?
In addition to India, the partial solar eclipse will also be visible in parts of Australia, New Zealand, Pacific and Antarctica.
Traditionally, no auspicious work is done during a solar or lunar eclipse. Deeds like bathing, donation and worship are usually done after the eclipse is over to avoid its negative effects. It is believed that negativity increases in the environment during the eclipse, which can affect the mental state and health of humans. Devotees will be able to worship on Ashwin Amavasya without any restrictions. The solar eclipse of this day will not have any negative effects in India, so fasting, worship, and other religious activities can be performed normally. Astrologers believe that pregnant women should take precautions to protect themselves from the rays of the sun, even if the eclipse is not visible from India.
