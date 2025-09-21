Solar Eclipse 2025: Indian timings, duration, do's and don'ts and everything you need to know about Surya Grahan

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump makes fresh ceasefire claim in UN speech: 'I ended 7 unendable wars including India and Pakistan'

Navratri 2025: Nita Ambani to Radhika Merchant, ethnic outfit inspiration from Ambani ladies

THIS Ratan Tata-owned company sets up India' first overseas defence manufacturing unit

After Donald Trump's USD 100,000 H-1B fee hike sparks panic in tech industry, IIT-Madras professor makes BIG claim...

Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025: BPSSC releases notification for 1799 posts, applications open from...; check details

French President Emmanuel Macron's convoy stopped by New York police due to..., dials Donald Trump to say, 'Guess What...', watch video

Shah Rukh Khan bags his first National Award, proud wife Gauri Khan pens note, reveals how she'll celebrate iconic moment: 'It’s a result of your...'

Gautam Adani's wealth surges to over Rs 1000000000000 after SEBI's clean chit in Hindenburg case, set to surpass Mukesh Ambani as...

Dickie Bird, legendary cricket umpire who served in 1983 World Cup Final, dies at 92

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes BIG decision amid festive season, says, 'Ramlila, Durga Puja to continue until...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Navratri 2025: Nita Ambani to Radhika Merchant, ethnic outfit inspiration from Ambani ladies

Navratri 2025: Nita Ambani to Radhika Merchant, ethnic outfit inspiration from A

THIS Ratan Tata-owned company sets up India' first overseas defence manufacturing unit

THIS Ratan Tata-owned defence company sets up manufacturing unit in Morocco

After Donald Trump's USD 100,000 H-1B fee hike sparks panic in tech industry, IIT-Madras professor makes BIG claim...

After Donald Trump's USD 100,000 H-1B fee hike sparks panic in tech industry, II

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeViral

VIRAL

Solar Eclipse 2025: Indian timings, duration, do's and don'ts and everything you need to know about Surya Grahan

Many parts of the country will be able to witness a rare partial solar eclipse today, September 21.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 07:17 PM IST

Solar Eclipse 2025: Indian timings, duration, do's and don'ts and everything you need to know about Surya Grahan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Solar eclipse 2025: A solar eclipse, called Surya Grahan in Hindi, occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, partially or completely blocking the Sun's light. This astronomical event has fascinated humanity for centuries, inspiring numerous myths and a wealth of advice from both cultural traditions and the scientific community. A solar eclipse is undoubtedly one of the most breathtaking natural phenomena.

Many parts of the country will be able to witness a rare partial solar eclipse today, September 21. Unfortunaltely, the last solar eclipse will not be visible in India. 

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the eclipse begins at 10:59 PM on September 21, reaches its maximum at 1:11 AM on September 22, and ends by 3:23 AM. 

Surya Grahan timings in India

  • Eclipse begins: 10:59 PM, 21 September
  • Maximum eclipse: 1:11 AM, 22 September
  • Eclipse ends: 3:23 AM, 22 September

Solar Eclipse 2018: Who can see this partial solar eclipse?

In addition to India, the partial solar eclipse will also be visible in parts of Australia, New Zealand, Pacific and Antarctica. 

Solar eclipse 2025: Do's and don'ts

Traditionally, no auspicious work is done during a solar or lunar eclipse. Deeds like bathing, donation and worship are usually done after the eclipse is over to avoid its negative effects. It is believed that negativity increases in the environment during the eclipse, which can affect the mental state and health of humans. Devotees will be able to worship on Ashwin Amavasya without any restrictions. The solar eclipse of this day will not have any negative effects in India, so fasting, worship, and other religious activities can be performed normally. Astrologers believe that pregnant women should take precautions to protect themselves from the rays of the sun, even if the eclipse is not visible from India.

Also read: Asia Cup 2025: Watch India vs Pakistan free with THESE Jio plans

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral mother-son dance video sparks outrage over boundaries: 'Santoor Mommy'
Viral mother-son dance video sparks outrage over boundaries: 'Santoor Mommy'
Actress Mallika Sherawat credits THIS yoga for her fit body, says, 'No fad diets, no quick fixes...'
Actress Mallika Sherawat credits THIS yoga for her fit body
Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima breaks down as singer’s body arrives at Guwahati airport, emotional visuals go viral
Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima breaks down as singer’s body arrives
THIS star cricketer returns as President of cricket association after 6 years, he is...
THIS star cricketer returns as President of cricket association after 6 years, h
India gets powerful 200 MWe nuclear reactor, to boost its next gen submarine with new capabilities; check details
India gets powerful 200 MWe nuclear reactor, to boost its submarine capabilities
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE