Software engineers 'kindly do not call' matrimonial ad goes viral, netizens left amused

Screen Grab

Technology has altered the traditional matchmaking process. Recent months, however, have seen a resurgence of interest in vintage newspaper matrimonial ads due to their offbeat subject matter. One such Twitter advertisement for a groom has just gone viral.

Also, READ: Did King Charles ignore Black man? Here's what Twitter thinks about viral video

Future of IT does not look so sound. pic.twitter.com/YwCsiMbGq2 — Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) September 16, 2022

The advertising states "Groom must be an IAS/IPS; working doctor (PG); industrialist/businessman." In addition to these specifications, the advertisement includes a particular request at the end: “Software engineers kindly do not call”.

“Future of the IT does not look so sound,” the user who posted the image quipped in the remark.

The now viral post has 460 retweets and 4,116 likes. It appears that internet users have mixed reactions to the ad, with many sharing memes on Twitter as well as criticizing it.

One user Commented on the post, " What does she bring to the table other than being 24 and a midget like height? Seeking ias and ips lol for an MBA not even from top b school. Just wow." Another user comented, "Unfortunately or fortunately these software engineers earns more than a IAS/IPS and can change their job if they don't like their boss." Another comented, "Kya mechanical wale call kar sakte hai?'

The viral post generated a number of tweets. Here are a few more examples.

Future of IT does not look so sound. pic.twitter.com/YwCsiMbGq2 — Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) September 16, 2022