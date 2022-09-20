Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Software engineers 'kindly do not call' matrimonial ad goes viral, netizens left amused

The now viral post has 460 retweets and 4,116 likes and the internet users have mixed reactions to the ad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 06:23 PM IST

Software engineers 'kindly do not call' matrimonial ad goes viral, netizens left amused
Screen Grab

Technology has altered the traditional matchmaking process. Recent months, however, have seen a resurgence of interest in vintage newspaper matrimonial ads due to their offbeat subject matter. One such Twitter advertisement for a groom has just gone viral.

Also, READ: Did King Charles ignore Black man? Here's what Twitter thinks about viral video

The advertising states "Groom must be an IAS/IPS; working doctor (PG); industrialist/businessman." In addition to these specifications, the advertisement includes a particular request at the end: “Software engineers kindly do not call”. 

“Future of the IT does not look so sound,” the user who posted the image quipped in the remark.

The now viral post has 460 retweets and 4,116 likes. It appears that internet users have mixed reactions to the ad, with many sharing memes on Twitter as well as criticizing it.

One user Commented on the post, " What does she bring to the table other than being 24 and a midget like height? Seeking ias and ips lol for an MBA not even from top b school. Just wow." Another user comented, "Unfortunately or fortunately these software engineers earns more than a IAS/IPS and can change their job if they don't like their boss." Another comented, "Kya mechanical wale call kar sakte hai?'

The viral post generated a number of tweets. Here are a few more examples.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.