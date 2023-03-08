SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son attends wedding reception of OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, pictures go viral

SoftBank CEO and founder Masayoshi Son attended the wedding reception of Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of hospitality chain OYO, on March 7 in Delhi. The couple had recently married and the reception was held at the Taj Palace hotel in Delhi. The event was attended by the who's who of the startup ecosystem, but it was the presence of Son that garnered the most attention. Son's SoftBank is the biggest investor in OYO, which Agarwal launched in 2013.

Son has been a mentor to Agarwal for nearly a decade, providing a personal guarantee for Agarwal's $2 billion loan which allowed him to increase his stake in OYO in 2019. The wedding planners shared pictures of the event, which showed Son dressed in a tuxedo, posing next to the newlyweds. One photograph showed Agarwal and his wife bending down to touch Son's feet, a traditional gesture of respect in India.

Agarwal, who was born to a Marwari family in Odisha, moved to Delhi in 2011 for college. He dropped out from the college after two years and was accepted for the Thiel Fellowship program. As one of the winners of the Fellowship, he received a grant of $100,000 which was used to launch OYO in May 2013.

Reports suggested that Son flew in via a private jet to attend Agarwal's wedding and was expected to meet with founders of SoftBank portfolio companies, both public and private, during his trip to Delhi. SoftBank has invested around $15 billion in Indian companies, with $11 billion invested in the last six years alone. The company's portfolio in India includes 28 companies, including PolicyBazaar, Delhivery, Swiggy, Meesho, OYO, FirstCry, OfBusiness, Unacademy, and Paytm, whose founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, also attended Agarwal's reception.

