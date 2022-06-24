Headlines

Social media sensation Khaby Lame becomes most-followed TikToker in the world

Lame's video content comprises reacting to ridiculous life-hack videos and replicating the video himself to demonstrate easier and more logical hacks.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 01:54 PM IST

Social media star Khaby Lame has now become the most followed creator on TikTok, after surpassing influencer Charli D'Amelio follower count.

On Thursday, Lame, 22, achieved a new record of garnering 142.8 million followers on TikTok, surpassing the 18-year-old Charli D' Amelio who currently has 142.3 million followers.

Lame's video content comprises reacting to ridiculous life-hack videos and replicating the video himself to demonstrate an even easier and more logical hack.

Khaby is known for his poker-straight facial expressions and body language, as well as his characteristic hand wave, which have helped him become one of the most successful Tik Tok creators in the world, with millions of likes on each of his videos. Several celebrities and prominent athletes have appeared in his videos, including Kylian Mbappé, Ed Sheeran, Naomi, and Carlos Sainz.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khaby Lame (@khaby00)

In an official statement released in 2021, Lame had expressed he was ‘passionate about entertaining people and making them laugh reported Variety.

“I am passionate about entertaining and making people laugh since childhood, and I am thankful to TikTok for offering me a global stage to share my passion with the rest of the world. I will continue to work towards my dreams, knowing I can count on a beautiful community ready to cheer me on. Thank you and I love you all!” read the statement as quoted by Lame.

Khaby Lame began making Tiktok videos in 2022 after losing his work due to the COVDI-19 outbreak. In March 2020, he released his first video. Last year, he stated that he has been "passionate about entertaining people and making them laugh since childhood." He also has 78.3 million Instagram followers.

