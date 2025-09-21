Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Social Media reacts to jaw-dropping iPhone 17 costs in Pakistan: ‘Flat mil jayenge’

The iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900 in India, with the ultra-slim iPhone Air priced at Rs 1,19,900.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 07:55 PM IST

Social Media reacts to jaw-dropping iPhone 17 costs in Pakistan: ‘Flat mil jayenge’
iPhone 17 series is now on sale, with Indian crowds at Apple stores in Mumbai’s BKC and Delhi’s Saket to grab their new device. Meanwhile, a viral video on X is going viral revealing the device’s prices in Pakistan, leaving many stunned. 

iPhone 17 price in Pakistan

According to an X user, Apple fans across the border will need to shell out between PKR 3.65 lakh (Rs 1.14 lakh) and PKR 5.74 lakh (Rs 1.79 lakh) for the iPhone Pro Max (Rs 1.70 lakh) to get their hands on their newly launched device.

The user mentioned that the iPhone Air at PKR 483,680 (Rs 1.51 lakh) and the iPhone 17 Pro at PKR 531,680 (Rs 1.66 lakh).

Apple Pakistan’s website lists slightly different prices for the iPhone 17 series. The base iPhone 17 is priced from PKR 325,000 (around Rs 1.01 lakh) to PKR 445,500 (Rs 1.35 lakh). The iPhone Air ranges from PKR 398,500 to PKR 536,500 (Rs 1.24 lakh–1.68 lakh), while the Pro variant costs between PKR 440,500 and PKR 748,500 (Rs 1.37 lakh–2.34 lakh), depending on the model.

 

 

iPhone 17 price in India

The iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900 in India, with the ultra-slim iPhone Air priced at Rs 1,19,900. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max cost Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively. 

Social media reaction:

One user wrote, ''Pakistani currency is five times less than indian and wants Kashmir.....LOL.'' Another user said, ''iPhone 17 in Pakistan isn’t a phone anymore, it’s an investment plan. For Rs 5.7 lakh, you don’t just buy a phone, you practically book a Mehran on EMI.'' A third user commented, ''With an economy like this, they sure have some big-mouthed people.''

