Social media has come out in support of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, who found himself at the centre of controversy after a religious leader criticised him for not observing a fast during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

After a picture of Shami consuming an energy drink during the Ind vs Aus semi-finals got viral, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, President of All India Muslim Jamaat, called the Indian-cricketer "a criminal" for not keeping 'Roza' during Ramzan.

"By not keeping 'Roza', he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God", Bareilvi said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Well, social media is on "team Shami". Many have expressed their disagreements with the religious leader's remarks, emphasising that the cricketer was merely fulfilling his national duties.

Let's see how netizens are reacting to the controversy

An 'X' user shared Shami's picture, captured during the semi-final match, and wrote, "Kaise Log Hain Yaar. Mohammed Shami ke Roza na rakhne par troll kar rahe hain."

Another user extended support towards Mohammed Shami, saying, "Mohammed Shami! We are with you".

A third slammed the controversy, saying "it's high time people stop mixing religion with sports".

One user emphasised that personal religious choices should be respected and that no one should impose their beliefs on others.