Goat kneeling down during aarti at Kanpur temple astounds netizens

Photo: Screengrab (Twitter/ @David59180674)

Internet and social media are filled with various videos of people dancing, singing, petting animals, and animals doing all sorts of things but to the surprise of many that a video of one goat kneeling down in front of a shrine in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district has started taking rounds on the internet.

A Twitter user named David Johnson shared this video on Sunday with the caption, "A wonderful picture of faith has come to the fore from the Paramat temple of Kanpur, where a goat was seen kneeling in faith in the aarti of Baba Anandeshwar."

@SarahLGates1 @thebritishhindu @davidfrawleyved pic.twitter.com/QHM8UjAye2 — David Johnson (@David59180674) October 9, 2022

This video was captured by one of the devotees at the temple of Baba Anandeshwar in Kanpur District. In the background, devotees were seen worshipping the god with folded hands during aarti.

The video has received hundreds of views in just one day. The video was recorded at the Baba Anandeshwar Temple a well-known, ancient temple on the banks of the Ganga River devoted to the Hindu deity Shiva.

