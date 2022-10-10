Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Goat kneeling down during aarti at Kanpur temple astounds netizens

A video of a goat kneeling down at Baba Anandeshwar temple in UP's Kanpur has left people in shock.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 09:43 PM IST

Goat kneeling down during aarti at Kanpur temple astounds netizens
Photo: Screengrab (Twitter/ @David59180674)

Internet and social media are filled with various videos of people dancing, singing, petting animals, and animals doing all sorts of things but to the surprise of many that a video of one goat kneeling down in front of a shrine in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district has started taking rounds on the internet. 

A Twitter user named David Johnson shared this video on Sunday with the caption, "A wonderful picture of faith has come to the fore from the Paramat temple of Kanpur, where a goat was seen kneeling in faith in the aarti of Baba Anandeshwar."

 

 

This video was captured by one of the devotees at the temple of Baba Anandeshwar in Kanpur District. In the background, devotees were seen worshipping the god with folded hands during aarti. 

The video has received hundreds of views in just one day. The video was recorded at the Baba Anandeshwar Temple a well-known, ancient temple on the banks of the Ganga River devoted to the Hindu deity Shiva.

Read: Viral: Nobel Prize winner Svante Pabo seen thrown in a pond by friends

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora, Giorgia Andriani give major fashion goals at Mumbai airport
From Kaviya Maran, Aditi Hundia to Malti Chahar - Meet top most 'Beautiful' cricket fans who stole the show
Nora Fatehi flaunts sexy curves in shimmery bodycon dress, photos go viral
LG unveils new colour-changing refrigerator with Bluetooth speaker: Check images, features and more
In pics: Nitin Gadkari unveils India's first double-decker AC electric bus in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Phase 5 admit card 2022 released: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.