Social media influencer faces backlash over airport conveyor belt stunt, video goes viral

Popular social media influencer Sujata Dahal faces backlash after sharing a video on Instagram of herself lying on a moving airport conveyor belt.

In the latest social media controversy, a video shared by influencer Sujata Dahal has sparked outrage and criticism. The video, posted on Instagram earlier this month, depicted Dahal lying on a moving conveyor belt at an airport, much to the dismay of viewers.

In the footage, Dahal can be seen first sitting and then lying down on the luggage conveyor belt as it moves. She even lifted her legs onto the belt in what she seemingly considered a moment of adventure. However, her actions were met with strong condemnation rather than applause.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 23.6 million views, but the majority of responses were far from positive. Social media users flooded the comments section with disdain and frustration, labeling the act as "insane" and "reckless."

One user expressed concern, saying, "I was waiting for her hair to get stuck in between the conveyor belt." Another referenced potential consequences, commenting, "500/- penalty for sitting or climbing on the conveyor belt."

Critics also questioned the legality of Dahal's behavior, with one user asking, "Don’t people get arrested for such behavior at the airport?" Many called for repercussions, suggesting fines as a deterrent to prevent similar stunts in the future.

Amidst the backlash, some users shared personal anecdotes highlighting the dangers of such actions. "My cousin's fingers almost got sliced in half in that, but you go girl," one user recounted, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.