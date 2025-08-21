'So soothing': Man plays ‘Little Krishna’ on flute in Pune Metro, baby boy responds with adorable moves

Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt-starrer was made on the same scale as male-led films: 'Someone had the guts to...'
VIRAL
In the video, he is seen playing the flute inside the metro.
A heart-touching video from Pune Metro in Maharashtra is going viral on social media. This video has been shared on Instagram by a young man named Tanishk Ghodke. In the video, he is seen playing the flute inside the metro. He was playing the famous tune of 'Little Krishna'.
As soon as the echo of the melodious tunes spreads in the metro coach, the child comes out of his mother's lap and starts moving towards the flute player. He slowly crawls to Tanishk and starts tapping on the case of his flute. The surprising thing was that the child kept tapping on the case in perfect rhythm, as if he had completely dissolved in the music.
Soon, other passengers sitting in the metro also could not stop smiling. The child's innocent actions and the flute's tune made the atmosphere even more pleasant. Social media users who watched the video also described this moment as very special.
One user wrote, "Little Krishna was very cute." While another said, "The sparkle in the child's eyes and the way he was looking at the flute player was amazing." The comment box of the video was flooded with heart emojis.
Also read: UP man tortures wife to have figure like Nora Fatehi, what he did will shock you