Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt-starrer was made on the same scale as male-led films: 'Someone had the guts to...'

Not Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal! Harbhajan Singh slams selectors for ignoring THIS 'X-factor' from India's Asia Cup squad

BIG move by Azim Premji as Wipro to acquire another company for Rs 3271 crore, its business is...

Bombay High Court to watch Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi to resolve censor row

Rohit Sharma set for surprise return, likely to play for India A in Kanpur ahead of Australia series

Online Cricket Market in India Picking Up The Pace: Exploiting It Through Best Online Cricket ID

'So soothing': Man plays 'Little Krishna' on flute in Pune Metro, baby boy responds with adorable moves

YesMadam Shark Tank Experience: Transforming lives, one home at a time

KBC 17: Can you answer this Rs 7 crore question that made this season's first crorepati Aditya Kumar quit the show?

Supreme Court observes education is a 'flourishing industry' in a landmark ruling

'So soothing': Man plays ‘Little Krishna’ on flute in Pune Metro, baby boy responds with adorable moves

In the video, he is seen playing the flute inside the metro.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 07:05 PM IST

A heart-touching video from Pune Metro in Maharashtra is going viral on social media. This video has been shared on Instagram by a young man named Tanishk Ghodke. In the video, he is seen playing the flute inside the metro. He was playing the famous tune of 'Little Krishna'. 

As soon as the echo of the melodious tunes spreads in the metro coach, the child comes out of his mother's lap and starts moving towards the flute player. He slowly crawls to Tanishk and starts tapping on the case of his flute. The surprising thing was that the child kept tapping on the case in perfect rhythm, as if he had completely dissolved in the music.

Soon, other passengers sitting in the metro also could not stop smiling. The child's innocent actions and the flute's tune made the atmosphere even more pleasant. Social media users who watched the video also described this moment as very special.

Watch the video here

 

 

One user wrote, "Little Krishna was very cute." While another said, "The sparkle in the child's eyes and the way he was looking at the flute player was amazing." The comment box of the video was flooded with heart emojis. 

Also read: UP man tortures wife to have figure like Nora Fatehi, what he did will shock you

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
