'So soothing': Boys’ musical tribute with flute and guitar wins hearts online, WATCH

In the video, Abhi is seen playing the flute while his friend Sagnik plays the guitar.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 07:45 PM IST

'So soothing': Boys’ musical tribute with flute and guitar wins hearts online, WATCH
A throwback video of two boys performing a musical duet for Raksha Bandhan has been taken over on social media.

The video, shared on Instagram by Abhi Kashyap Sarmah, shows two boys - one playing the guitar, another the flute. "Every note, every heartbeat, sings the tale of the unbreakable bond between a brother and a sister. May this relationship continue on the same note. Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone. Dil Hai Chota Sa Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka. Guitar: Sagnik Supakar, Flute: Abhi Kashyap Sarmah," the caption read.

In the video, Abhi is seen playing the flute while his friend Sagnik plays the guitar. The duo begins with "Dil Hai Chota Sa" and then seamlessly transitions into "Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka". The transition is so seamless that the audience doesn't even realise it until they start humming it.

Watch the viral video

 

 

The video has garnered over 350,000 views, with many users calling it a performance worth watching again.

Social media reactions

One user wrote, "Wow, so talented."

Another user commented, "Thank you for making my day."

A third user said, ''Wishing both of you a great future!''

Another user wrote, ''The flute player is awesome and the guitarist is doing a phenomenal job there.''

