India remains defiant in face of US threats, set to buy more Russian oil in September
Day after Donald Trump's 50% tariff comes in effect, Russia hits back at US’ ‘Modi’s War’ remark, says, ‘If oil is cheap...’
Hridayapoorvam X review: Mohanlal scores hat-trick with 'excellent family entertainer' after L2 Empuraan, Thudarum; say viewers
Who is Lucy Guo, youngest self-made billionaire, who advocates 90-hour workweek for...; her net worth is Rs...
22 runs in 1 ball: RCB star achieves unbelievable feat in CPL 2025
BREAKING: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement on differences with centre, says, 'Struggle might be there but...'
Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15: 'We were both completely...'
'So soothing': Boys’ musical tribute with flute and guitar wins hearts online, WATCH
Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she is...
Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami’s straightforward reply goes viral
VIRAL
In the video, Abhi is seen playing the flute while his friend Sagnik plays the guitar.
A throwback video of two boys performing a musical duet for Raksha Bandhan has been taken over on social media.
The video, shared on Instagram by Abhi Kashyap Sarmah, shows two boys - one playing the guitar, another the flute. "Every note, every heartbeat, sings the tale of the unbreakable bond between a brother and a sister. May this relationship continue on the same note. Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone. Dil Hai Chota Sa Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka. Guitar: Sagnik Supakar, Flute: Abhi Kashyap Sarmah," the caption read.
In the video, Abhi is seen playing the flute while his friend Sagnik plays the guitar. The duo begins with "Dil Hai Chota Sa" and then seamlessly transitions into "Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka". The transition is so seamless that the audience doesn't even realise it until they start humming it.
The video has garnered over 350,000 views, with many users calling it a performance worth watching again.
One user wrote, "Wow, so talented."
Another user commented, "Thank you for making my day."
A third user said, ''Wishing both of you a great future!''
Another user wrote, ''The flute player is awesome and the guitarist is doing a phenomenal job there.''
Also read: Viral video: Monkey grabs cash bag worth Rs 80,000, showers notes at UP office, WATCH