An adorable video of a giant black elephant grooving to the tune of Bharatnatyam is rapidly being circulated online, leaving netizens mesmerised.

An adorable video of a giant black elephant grooving to the tune of Bharatnatyam is rapidly being circulated online, leaving netizens mesmerised.

The beautiful clip, shared on Instagram, features two girls performing Bharatnatyam. As they dance to the tunes of the classical music, a cute elephant joins them, slowly dancing in the backdrop.

And the playful giant stole the show!

“Two girls are performing Bharatnatyam when suddenly an elephant joins in, matching their moves and vibing along gracefully”, the video was titled.

Here’s how netizens reacted

Netizens certainly cannot stop gushing over the lovely elephant who caught all their attention.

The viral clip has so far garnered a whopping 3.5 million likes, with social media users posting their views on it.

“My cutie”, an user wrote.

Another user commented, “Elephants are so cute”.

“Bro enjoying vibes”, a third joined.