Snow Moon 2026: How and where to see last full moon of winter this weekend

The Snow Moon, February’s full moon, will rise on February 1, appearing near the constellation Cancer. Known for its historical ties to heavy winter snowfall, it will reach peak brightness at 5:09 PM ET.

The first full moon of February, famously known as the Snow Moon, will grace the night sky on February 1. The name comes from the heavy snowfall typically associated with this month, especially in the United States, according to Newsweek.

A Name with Historical Roots

The term 'Snow Moon' has been in use for centuries. In the 1760s, Captain Jonathan Carver, who spent time with the Nwadowasi (Dakota) tribe, noted that February received more snowfall than any other winter month, giving rise to the name. The tradition of naming full moons based on seasonal patterns has been preserved in almanacks and folklore for generations.

What Makes a Full Moon

A full moon occurs when the Moon is positioned directly opposite the Sun in its orbit around Earth. This alignment allows the side facing Earth to be fully illuminated by sunlight. According to NASA, this is the moment when the Moon appears brightest, as the Sun lights up the entire visible face. Interestingly, in its half or crescent phases, people can sometimes observe a faint glow on the Moon’s dark side, caused by sunlight reflecting off Earth, a phenomenon known as Earthshine.

Best Time and Place to View

The Snow Moon is expected to reach its peak brightness on February 1 at around 5:09 PM Eastern Time, as reported by The Old Farmer’s Almanack. Stargazers should look toward the eastern horizon at sunset to catch the moon rising. During this time, it will appear near the constellation Cancer.

When the Moon is close to the horizon, it may look larger than usual due to the 'Moon Illusion,' an optical effect that makes the lunar disk appear oversized. The Moon’s edge, or limb, may also seem to shimmer as its light passes through Earth’s atmosphere. On rare occasions, a halo or glowing ring can form around the Moon when its light interacts with clouds.

To fully appreciate the Snow Moon, observers are advised to find a location away from city lights and other sources of light pollution. Since the Moon rotates at the same rate as Earth, we always see the same side from our vantage point on the planet, giving us a familiar and comforting sight each month.