Snow leopardess leads her cubs on fresh hunt in stunning viral video, watch

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

Not Alia Bhatt, but this superstar was Imtiaz Ali's original choice for Highway, director reveals 'I didn't approach...'

Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

Snow leopardess leads her cubs on fresh hunt in stunning viral video, watch

A viral video captures a rare and mesmerizing moment of a snow leopardess and her two cubs traversing the rugged terrain of Ladakh, as they prepare for a hunt.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 06:14 PM IST

Snow leopardess leads her cubs on fresh hunt in stunning viral video, watch
A breathtaking video of a snow leopardess and her two cubs navigating the rugged landscapes of Ladakh has taken social media by storm. The short clip, shared by Ladakh-based wildlife photographer Morup Namgail on Instagram, captures the rare and majestic sight of the cubs confidently striding across a plateau-like terrain before their mother joins them for a fresh hunt.

The video opens with one of the cubs skillfully making its way through the rocky terrain, soon followed by its sibling. Moments later, their mother, the elusive snow leopardess, appears, completing the family trio as they move together in harmony. The undisturbed, powerful moment shared by the three captivated viewers, showcasing the awe-inspiring beauty of these endangered creatures.

Namgail's caption accompanying the post read, "After a long break, sharing a magical moment from last winter: a mother snow leopard and her two cubs navigating towards their kill. The whole past winter was nothing short of magical moments like this. We were honored to have hosted amazing guests from around the globe. Being able to share such spectacular experiences with our cherished clients is what we are looking forward to in the following years."

Social media users were quick to express their admiration for the "incredible" and "rare beyond rare" moment captured in the video. One user commented, "That is super special, if not the most magnificent-looking animal of the cat family." Another added, "Took my breath away." The rarity of such sightings was also noted, with one user saying, "These snow leopards are so endangered that one is lucky to see them once in a lifetime, let alone three." Another user proudly remarked, "Pride of Ladakh."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Supermoon blue moon rising on this date: Check when, where and how to get the best view?

Meet man who was UPSC topper, left IAS post after several years to lead Rs 38381 crore company, he is...

20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, investigation underway

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his historic work in...., not from IIT, IISC, NIT, IIM

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray on CM face, says…

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 foods that may cause heartburn

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

