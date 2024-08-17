Snow leopardess leads her cubs on fresh hunt in stunning viral video, watch

A viral video captures a rare and mesmerizing moment of a snow leopardess and her two cubs traversing the rugged terrain of Ladakh, as they prepare for a hunt.

A breathtaking video of a snow leopardess and her two cubs navigating the rugged landscapes of Ladakh has taken social media by storm. The short clip, shared by Ladakh-based wildlife photographer Morup Namgail on Instagram, captures the rare and majestic sight of the cubs confidently striding across a plateau-like terrain before their mother joins them for a fresh hunt.

The video opens with one of the cubs skillfully making its way through the rocky terrain, soon followed by its sibling. Moments later, their mother, the elusive snow leopardess, appears, completing the family trio as they move together in harmony. The undisturbed, powerful moment shared by the three captivated viewers, showcasing the awe-inspiring beauty of these endangered creatures.

Namgail's caption accompanying the post read, "After a long break, sharing a magical moment from last winter: a mother snow leopard and her two cubs navigating towards their kill. The whole past winter was nothing short of magical moments like this. We were honored to have hosted amazing guests from around the globe. Being able to share such spectacular experiences with our cherished clients is what we are looking forward to in the following years."

Social media users were quick to express their admiration for the "incredible" and "rare beyond rare" moment captured in the video. One user commented, "That is super special, if not the most magnificent-looking animal of the cat family." Another added, "Took my breath away." The rarity of such sightings was also noted, with one user saying, "These snow leopards are so endangered that one is lucky to see them once in a lifetime, let alone three." Another user proudly remarked, "Pride of Ladakh."