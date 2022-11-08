Images of snow leopard in Himalayas mesmerise netizens, photographer trekked 165 km to capture them (photo: Insta/Kittiya Pawlowski)

Spectacular pictures of a snow leopard in the Himalayas have stunned netizens. The photos have been captured by US-based photographer Kittiya Pawlowski, who took them from the remote Khumbu Valley in Nepal.

The photographer said that she travelled around 165 km on foot in pursuit of one of the world’s most elusive animals, the snow leopard. In her Instagram posts, the award-winning photographer details her journey in an attempt to photograph the big cat. "A snow leopard sits atop a chasm above a field of ice pinnacles called Phantom Alley," she said in her post.

Check the spectacular images here:

"After walking through Earth’s most forbidding terrain, lung-starving altitudes, soaring peaks, and high deserts—this was the most difficult and rewarding set of photos I’ve ever taken," she said in a separate post.

