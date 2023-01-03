Snow-covered Shimla railway station is the peak winter we were waiting for, see pics

Image: Twitter

Shimla, the capital of Himanchal Pradesh, is one of the most beautiful places in the world during winters. The city has again lived up to its expectations as some new pictures have come out.

Drashana Jardosh, the Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Government of India, has tweeted a couple of snapshots of the Shimla railway station. She wrote alongside, “Enchanting photos of Shimla Railway Station covered in snow. January lends a special touch to the terminus station of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kalka–Shimla Railway.”

As per a report in PTI, Himachal Pradesh is reeling under cold wave conditions as the minimum temperatures dropped by a few notches to hover around the freezing point at most places. As many as 92 roads were closed in the state following snowfall in higher reaches, and Lahaul and Spiti over the past few days.

Icy winds swept across the region, forcing people to stay indoors. The high altitude tribal areas and mountain passes shivered under sub-zero temperatures with mercury staying 12 to 15 notches below the freezing point and Keylong and Kusumseri.

Enchanting photos of Shimla Railway Station covered in snow.



January lends a special touch to the terminus station of the UNESCO World Heritage Site - Kalka–Shimla Railway. pic.twitter.com/oV6wTweu6q January 3, 2023

So, just be prepared if you’re planning to visit Shimla in its complete glory.

READ | Woman leans over edge of 360-feet-tall Victoria Falls, breathtaking video shocks internet