A commotion in a Delhi Metro ladies’ coach was captured on camera, showing a group of women in panic, screaming and jumping onto seats in the compartment. It was alleged that passengers spotted a snake inside the coach, which led to a chaotic situation. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) hasn’t yet issued any statement regarding the incident. While the reptile is not visible in the clip, it has sparked mixed reactions on the internet. While some reacted with humour, others expressed concern about how the fear impacted passengers.



Snake believed to be spotted in Delhi Metro

The clip shows ladies jumping on seats, screaming, and even climbing up in fear to avoid being attacked by a snake if any are in the coach. One girl is seen trying to push the alarm to inform authorities about the incident. The exact metro line or station is yet to be ascertained. In one of the videos, women are seen stepping outside the platform, and staff are inspecting the site. The videos are shared by an Instagram user with the profile name ‘delhi.metrolife’. One of the clips is captioned as, “From traffic to wildlife — Delhi never disappoint.”

Social media reacts to commotion in Delhi metro Ladies' Coach



Reacting to the clip, a social media user joked, “Aree mera boss hoga dhyan se wo mar gya toh salry nhi milegi humko.” A second user stated, “Dhyaan se dekho…. Meri ex hi hogi!” A third user reacted, “Itni sari naagin se dar kar saanp bhi chhup gya hoga.” “This multiple snakes got scared by an ordinary snake,” added another user. On the other hand, a netizen said, “I was in this metro and pehle a lady said lizard was there, but then later someone spread rumours and started screaming about snakes.” "Delhi metro, not a metro anymore, it's a circus," reacted another netizen.



Meanwhile, the exact location of the incident has yet to be unknown. So far, the DMRC has yet to confirm the incident.