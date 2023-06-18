Snake emerges from ceiling gap, viral video terrifies internet

screengrab

New Delhi: There are undoubtedly two distinct types of individuals in this world. On one hand, there are those who are deeply fearful of snakes, while on the other hand, there are those who possess a genuine fondness for these creatures, often going so far as to keep them as pets. For those who fall into the former category, it is essential that we issue a warning before proceeding to describe the contents of the following video. Brace yourselves, as it captures a truly spine-chilling incident involving a snake and a ceiling fan.

This particular video, which has swiftly gained viral status, originated from an Instagram page. Within its brief duration, it unveils the startling scene of a snake gradually slithering out from within a ceiling fan. Evidently, the reptile emerged from the minute gap existing between the fan and the ceiling itself. As fate would have it, the fan was turned on at the time, while an individual meticulously recorded the unfolding spectacle. Unexpectedly, one of the fan blades inadvertently struck the snake, causing it to be forcefully propelled onto the person recording the video. Astonishingly, this account is far from a jest or fabrication.

Since its dissemination, the video has become a sensation, amassing an astonishing 20 million views across various online platforms. Social media users, exposed to this unsettling footage, have found themselves both bewildered and filled with dread.

As one user expressed, "My entire being experienced an out-of-body sensation while watching this."

Meanwhile, another commenter remarked, "Perhaps this incident serves as a form of karmic retribution for the negligence of leaving the fan on and witnessing harm befall the snake."

The overwhelming reaction to this video serves as a testament to the innate fear and fascination intertwined within human nature when it comes to such encounters. It simultaneously reminds us of the unexpected turns life can take, even within the confines of our own homes.