Snake eats itself in chilling viral video, watch at your own risk

A viral video showing a snake eating its own tail has shocked social media users, quickly amassing 467,000 views.

We often come across disturbing videos on social media, particularly those involving snakes devouring smaller or even larger creatures. These scenes can be so vivid and unsettling that many of us find it hard to watch them all the way through. However, a recent viral video presents a different kind of horror. In a rare and bizarre incident, a snake begins to eat its own tail, eventually swallowing nearly half of its body.

This snake eating itself pic.twitter.com/Z3jwG7GEVb — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 7, 2024

The video, posted by the X account @AMAZlNGNATURE with the caption "This snake eating itself," has taken the internet by storm. In just a day, it has amassed 467,000 views, sparking a flurry of reactions and theories in the comments section.

One viewer expressed their shock simply by stating, "This is scary." Another commenter offered an explanation, suggesting, "This happens due to the temperature of the environment the snake is in. Higher temperatures cause mental stress, leading to a form of dementia, hence the self-consumption. (PS please correct me if I am wrong)."

Others chimed in with additional insights: "Some reasons why snakes eat themselves: stress, temperature regulation issues, hyper metabolism, hunger, shedding, constrictive habitat, illness, confusion," one user wrote. Another added humor to the mix with, "He’s probably hungry if you didn’t notice, mate."