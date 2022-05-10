Snake catcher in Andhra Pradesh rescues 13-foot-tall king cobra

Photo: Twitter/@DDNewsAndhra

A snake catcher in Andhra Pradesh caught a 13-foot-tall king cobra that had entered a palm oil plantation. The news was shared on Twitter by DD News Andhra who clarified that the snake was first found by a farmer on May 8.

The news channel tweeted in Telegu, "On Sunday, a 13-foot-tall Kodetrachu (king cobra) entered the of a farmer named Saidarao near Ghat Road in the zone."

READ | Man tries to kiss King Cobra on head in this viral video, see what happens next

The tweet further read, "He provided information over the phone to snake catcher Venkatesh, a member of the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society. After a while, Venkatesh reached the plantation and…cunningly caught the king cobra. It was then put in a gunny bag and left in the Vantlamamidi forest area."

Reports state that for the past few years, encounters between venomous snakes and humans have increased. A 15-foot cobra was caught from Narasipuram village in Coimbatore in July 2020 by the forest department of Tamil Nadu. The snake was then released by the authorities in the Siruvani forest area.

READ | Cyclone Asani: Thunderstorms predicted in Telangana for next 2 days

As far as India is concerned, king cobras are mostly found in the Western Ghats, West Bengal, and the Terai region. In Himachal Pradesh, in June 2021, a king cobra was spotted for the first time, the forest department had said.

For the unversed, the king cobra has been on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of threatened species since 2010 and is the world’s longest venomous snake. It can grow up to 18.5 feet long.