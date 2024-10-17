In videos circulating online, Prakash can be seen lying on the floor of the hospital, still holding the snake tightly.

In a bizarre incident that left doctors and onlookers stunned, a man in Bihar’s Bhagalpur calmly walked into a hospital holding a deadly Russell’s Viper after being bitten by it. The man, identified as Prakash Mandal, took an unusual approach to his snakebite: instead of panicking, he grabbed the venomous snake by its mouth, wrapped it around his neck, and made his way to the hospital for treatment.

Wearing a simple dhoti, Prakash arrived at the emergency ward of the hospital, clutching the snake in his hand. The strange sight immediately caught the attention of doctors, patients, and bystanders, many of whom were both shocked and frightened. People quickly distanced themselves, fearing the reptile might escape from his grip and cause further chaos.

In videos circulating online, Prakash can be seen lying on the floor of the hospital, still holding the snake tightly. At one point, another video shows him on a stretcher, clearly in pain but refusing to let go of the viper. His determination to keep the snake under control left many speechless.

Doctors were understandably concerned about treating Prakash while he continued to hold onto the venomous snake. Eventually, he was persuaded to let it go so that he could receive the necessary medical attention. His current condition remains unknown, but reports indicate that he is still undergoing treatment.

Russell’s Viper, one of the most venomous snakes in the world, is a major cause of snakebite fatalities in its native regions, which span from India to Taiwan and Java. These snakes are commonly found in farmlands and rural areas, leading to frequent encounters with humans. Bhagalpur has seen its fair share of Russell’s Vipers, with numerous rescues occurring in recent years as the reptiles are often discovered in homes and hostels.

While Prakash’s bold move of confronting the snake after being bitten has garnered widespread attention, it also serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by venomous snakes like the Russell’s Viper.