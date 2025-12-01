FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Smriti Mandhana's fiance Palash Muchhal makes FIRST public appearance after wedding gets postponed, watch viral video

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

Music composer Palash Muchhal was seen on Monday for the first time since his recent hospitalisation and the sudden postponement of his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Despite ongoing online speculation about alleged infidelity, Palash remained composed and did not avoid the paparazzi.

Palash Muchhal spotted first time with his family at the airport

Palash was spotted at the airport with his mother, Amita Muchhal, and other family members. Several videos from the sighting quickly circulated on social media, showing the 28-year-old exiting the terminal in a black pajama set, black shirt, and a jacket, holding a book. Security personnel escorted him as he headed to his car.

His mother was also seen interacting with someone outside the airport, who respectfully touched her feet. Throughout the walk, Palash kept a low profile but did not attempt to hide from photographers, calmly acknowledging their presence before leaving in his car.

The public appearance comes days after a period of intense concern regarding his health. Palash was initially admitted to a hospital in Sangli after experiencing discomfort, where he received preliminary treatment. However, due to persistent symptoms, he was shifted to a Mumbai hospital late on Monday for further evaluation.

Dr. Dipendra Tripathi told Midday that “Palaash’s condition appears to be linked to stress-related distress rather than a serious cardiac event," reassuring fans that his health is stable.

About Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding

The scheduled wedding of Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana on November 23 was postponed due to a medical emergency involving Smriti’s father. The situation was further complicated when Palaash was hospitalized a day later, leading to widespread concern.

Amid the unfolding events, social media discussions have been dominated by rumours alleging that Palaash had been unfaithful to Smriti. Despite the increasing speculation, neither Palaash nor Smriti has released a statement to address the allegations or to provide an update on a new wedding date.

