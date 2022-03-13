Smriti Irani shares video of father, daughter singing 'Kaise Hua' from 'Kabir Singh' - WATCH viral clip

Smriti Irani, who is the Minister of Women and Child Development in the Union Cabinet of India since 2019, is quite active on social media too. On Friday, the former actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared an old video of a father and daughter singing 'Kaise Hua' from the 2019 blockbuster film 'Kabir Singh'.

The original clip belongs to YouTuber Indranil Choudhury who posted it on the video-sharing website in 2020. The clip shows him jamming with his then 2-year old daughter on the romantic track composed and sung by Vishal Mishra with lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir. The video has since then gone viral on social media and has more than 5 million views on YouTube.

Smriti Irani, who reached millions of households in India with her Tulsi Virani's act in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', had shared Indranil's video on her Instagram Stories with a love-struck emoji. He couldn't control his own happiness as he uploaded a screenshot of Smriti's Instagram Story on his own Instagram Story and wrote, "Wow, guess who shared our video on her status!!".





Watch the original video here

Indranil describes himself as "IT guy. Father. Musician. Amateur oil pastel artist." in his Instagram bio and his YouTube channel is filled with his videos singing to popular Bollywood tracks such as 'Ankahee' from 'Lootera', 'Alvida' from 'Life...In A Metro' and 'Tune Jo Na Kaha' from 'New York'.



Coming to Kabir Singh, the film was a remake of the Telugu superhit 'Arjun Reddy' which led to Vijay Deverakonda earning national recognition due to his brilliant performance. Shahid Kapoor equaled his act in the Hindi version, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who also directed the Telugu film. In 'Kaise Hua', Shahid's titular character is seen romancing with Kiara Advani's Preeti.