Smriti Irani shares clip of her 25-yr-old ad on menstrual hygiene, watch

screengrab

New Delhi: Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani is one of the most active politicians on social media, regularly updating her fans on her day-to-day life. Her posts quickly go viral as well. Recently, the Union Minister took to social media to share a commercial on menstrual hygiene in which she appeared 25 years ago. And you should definitely watch it out.

Irani shared a clip of a TV commercial in which she can be heard mentioning "those five days" - a reference to a woman's menstrual cycle. She goes on to say how it is widespread among all women. "Periods are God's way of telling us that you are older and wiser," she adds in the black-and-white commercial.

Irani shared the clip with a caption that reads, "When your past ‘whispers’. 25 years ago, my first ad ever for a big company. However, the subject was not a fancy one. In fact, such was the product that many were averse to the assignment since a sanitary pad advertisement ensured the death of a glamour-based career for the model involved. Eager to start my stint in front of the camera, I said yes! After all why should a conversation like menstrual hygiene be a taboo? Since then there has been ‘no looking back'"

Of course, the post went viral with over a lakh views and 19,000 likes. Netizens bombarded the comment section with their thoughtful opinions.

Reactions from netizens:

"Then and now, your voice, style, fluency, mastery of language, everything is the same," one person wrote. "Such an informative ad," said another. "A great fan of your unconventional thoughts and the command you have on language, Smriti Ji!" said a third.