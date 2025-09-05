'Smooth moves': Boy’s rain dance to Hera Pheri song ‘jab bhi koi haseena’ wins hearts online, watch viral video

In the video, Kashyap, dressed in his school uniform, showcases effortless dance moves to the popular track while rain pours down, making the performance even more captivating.

A video of a young boy dancing in the rain to the Bollywood song Jab Bhi Koi Haseena from Hera Pheri has taken social media by storm.

The clip, posted on Instagram by Rishi Kashyap with the caption, “Barish me dance karne ka alag hi maza hai” (Dancing in the rain has its own charm), has already crossed three million views.

In the video, Kashyap, dressed in his school uniform, showcases effortless dance moves to the popular track while rain pours down, making the performance even more captivating. His fluid steps and confident expressions have impressed viewers.

The comments section quickly filled with praise. One user called his moves “smooth,” while another wrote, “What a fine dancer he is.” Someone else remarked, “This kid belongs to the wrong generation,” while many encouraged him, saying his dedication and talent would take him far.

The song Jab Bhi Koi Haseena, sung by KK, features Akshay Kumar and remains one of the most-loved tracks from Hera Pheri.

