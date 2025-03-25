The viral video, that has grabbed much attention and lakhs of likes on Instagram and Facebook, shows a simple hut-shaped house from the outside. But as the camera closes in, it can be seen that the house features a wide range of luxurious interiors.

Bizarre and unusual things are the norm on social media as they keep going viral every single day. One such thing that has recently surfaced on social media platforms is a small hut-shaped house from a village. As one enters the house, it turns into a fancy residence with shiny interiors and all major amenities installed, including in places you wouldn't expect.

The viral video, that has grabbed much attention and lakhs of likes on Instagram and Facebook, shows a simple hut-shaped house from the outside. But as the camera closes in, it can be seen that the house features various luxurious interiors such as expensive tiles, modern lighting, a big screen TV, cushy sofa, among others. The house even has an air conditioner (AC) installed in the bathroom -- which obviously triggered many funny reactions.

A lot of people have reacted to the viral clip, with some hilarious comments pouring in. "Never judge a book by its cover," one user wrote.

Another user called it a "hut from outside and a 5-star hotel from inside," adding, "If you have money, anything is possible."

"This looks like (book and film series character) Harry Potter's magical house," commented another user.

Have you seen the video yet?