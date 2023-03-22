Small girl greets Kerala cop with a salute, adorable viral video will melt your heart

screengrab

New Delhi: In today's edition of delightful visuals that you might wind up viewing on repeat, here's a video of a young girl interacting with a cop. The footage, which was shared on Instagram by Kerala Police, shows a young girl saluting a cop. The video has caused people's lips to curl into a grin, and it may have an identical impact on you.



The footage shows the young girl running up to a police officer who is standing next to a car. With a broad smile, the child salutes the officer. The police officer acknowledges her sweet action with a salute.



“Lovely greetings from the little girl,” Kerala Police wrote in a caption while sharing the heartwarming clip on Twitter.

Since being posted on Monday, the video has received over 403,000 views on Instagram. The gesture by the little girl is melting hearts on the internet.

Reactions from netizens:

“My baby, Nehakutty. She is saluting the circle inspector shree Biju sir, poovar coastal police station.” the little girl's mother commented on the footage. "A big salute to our Kerala Police," one person said. "Kerala Police," another said, with a heart and a fire emoji. "Salute," said a third, using a love emoticon. "Look at her smile," said a fourth.