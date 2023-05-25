Small girl cutely bows in front of a deer, viral video captures priceless reaction of animal

screengrab

New Delhi: Watching videos with children and animals brings a certain type of joy. These videos can make us smile and feel warm within in just a few seconds. One such cute viral video shows a young child feeding a deer in Nara, Japan.

Two innocents know each other's language!pic.twitter.com/QgghxJ3NvG — Figen (@TheFigen_) May 23, 2023

The Figen posted the video on Twitter, and it captures a sweet moment between a Japanese girl and an amazing deer with antlers. The small girl bows politely in front of the deer, as Japanese people do to greet each other, pay respect to someone, or thank them, and to everyone's astonishment, the deer responds by bowing back. The deer also lives in Japan, so either it has adapted to the methods, or it is simply imitating the girl to earn treats. The girl feeds the deer and bows once more as it returns the respectful gesture.

“Two innocents know each other's language!” reads the video caption.

The video has received over 816k views and several reactions. People couldn't get enough of the lovely pair. Many people have written about how flicks like this are the reason why the world of the internet is still an excellent place. Others remarked on the girl's devotion to wildlife.

"Two adorable pals. I could watch them over and over," a Twitter user remarked. "What beautiful tenderness and innocence," another person said.