Small boy sets internet on fire with epic dance performance, viral video impresses internet

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Isn't it true that watching videos of children doing seemingly insignificant things can lift your spirits? So, we've got a video for you that we're sure you'll enjoy and want to watch over and over. In the short clip, a young boy is seen grooving energetically to the beats of dhol and it is just too good to miss out on. The video is shared on Twitter by a handle named @Gulzar_sahab.

Take a look here:

In the adorable clip, a little boy can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol. He completely owned the performance, and his enthusiasm was contagious. The video is simple but extremely entertaining. We're sure that you will watch the clip on loop like we did.

The video has been posted on October 29. Since being shared, the clip has amassed more than 137k views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens were blown away by the kid's performance and showered him with praise in the comments section.

“Super Talented child.!! and get this kid to dance practice he’ll be amazing” shared an Instagram user. “I really loved his performance!!!” commented another. “So energetic and vibrant performance” expressed a third. “This is so so cool,” posted a fourth.