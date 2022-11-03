Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Small boy sets internet on fire with epic dance performance, viral video impresses internet

In the short clip, a young boy is seen grooving energetically to the beats of dhol.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

Small boy sets internet on fire with epic dance performance, viral video impresses internet
Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Isn't it true that watching videos of children doing seemingly insignificant things can lift your spirits? So, we've got a video for you that we're sure you'll enjoy and want to watch over and over. In the short clip, a young boy is seen grooving energetically to the beats of dhol and it is just too good to miss out on. The video is shared on Twitter by a handle named @Gulzar_sahab.

Take a look here:

In the adorable clip, a little boy can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol. He completely owned the performance, and his enthusiasm was contagious. The video is simple but extremely entertaining. We're sure that you will watch the clip on loop like we did.

The video has been posted on October 29. Since being shared, the clip has amassed more than 137k views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens were blown away by the kid's performance and showered him with praise in the comments section.

“Super Talented child.!! and get this kid to dance practice he’ll be amazing” shared an Instagram user. “I really loved his performance!!!” commented another. “So energetic and vibrant performance” expressed a third. “This is so so cool,” posted a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Durga Puja 2022: Preparations underway as countdown for 5-day festival begins | See pics
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
In Pics: Married women conclude their Karwa Chauth fasts as moon shines bright in North India
BTS' J-Hope gives major fashion goals, shares photos on social media
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Etawah, UP: Man test-drives car he got in dowry, runs over aunt in accident
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.