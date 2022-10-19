Search icon
Small boy sells Bhel Puri with smile on his face, viral video leaves internet emotional

The video opens with a boy preparing Bhel Puri by himself and serving it in a paper cone while smiling broadly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The internet occasionally shares stories about young kids who set up roadside food stalls to support their families. Now, the video of a young street food vendor from Vadodara has surfaced on the social media and it has made the internet rather emotional. The clip which shows a young boy selling bhelpuri was posted to Instagram by user named Mehul Gohil.

The video opens with a boy preparing Bhel Puri by himself and serving it in a paper cone while smiling broadly. His smile and the way he served the Bhel Puri will undoubtedly brighten your day. Watch the video here:

After being posted online, the clip amassed a whopping 3.5 million views. Netizens applauded the young boy and said, More power to him but some also have expressed concern about the his future. While some were impressed by his abilities, others suggested that he should be attending school and getting an education rather than selling food on the street.

“This little guy is going to bring lots of love.. I really loved it,” posted an Instagram user. “This is absolutely precious! I really want to help him financially,” expressed another. “This is so priceless.. I am so emotional,” commented a third. “When he smiles, it really touched my heart,” wrote a fourth.

 

