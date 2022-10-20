Search icon
Small boy kisses mother before leaving for school, viral video makes netizens emotional

An adorable video of a little boy kissing his mother before going to school has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The internet is a treasure trove of heartwarming content, and we frequently come across videos that touch people's hearts. An adorable video of a little boy kissing his mother before going to school has gone viral on social media. Shared on Instagram, the clip is really a delight to watch. Take a look here:

The viral video begins with a small boy waving goodbye to his mother as he leaves for school. As the video goes on, something happened that touched the hearts of the viewers. The boy moved on, but he turned back to her mother and gave her the sweetest kiss ever. So, so cute! isn't it? This heartwarming moment was posted on Instagram by a user named @govindatayade on August 8.

The short clip has gone viral on the internet and is being widely circulated across social media. It has been viewed almost 11 million times and collected numerous reactions.  Netizens shared their opinions in the comments section and said that the clip is really very beautiful.

“He is such a cute kid. The way he returned to her mother touched my heart,” posted an Instagram user. “I seriously can’t handle how precious he is, I can watch this entire clip again and again,” commented another. “This is the best video on the internet.. loved it,” posted a third. “Aww, so cute and adoarble,” wrote a fourth.

