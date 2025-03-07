Their videos have struck a chord with many, with people praising Oliver’s enthusiasm and the bond he shares with his grandmother-in-law.

A British man is winning hearts online as he adapts to village life in Kerala with his Indian wife. The couple, Rishni from Kerala and Oliver from the UK, shares videos of their simple and peaceful life, highlighting traditional experiences and everyday joys.

In their viral series, "Slow Life in Kerala," Oliver is seen learning and enjoying village customs while staying with Rishni’s grandmother for two months. One video shows him carefully chopping banana leaves under her guidance, a common practice for serving food in Kerala.

Another heartwarming clip captures him making pooris for breakfast with Rishni’s grandmother. She sweetly sings to him while he rolls out and fries the bread, creating a wholesome moment that touched viewers. The couple also shares glimpses of daily activities like buying vegetables at the local market and preparing meals together.

Their videos have struck a chord with many, with people praising Oliver’s enthusiasm and the bond he shares with his grandmother-in-law. “This is so beautiful! He is truly enjoying every bit of it,” commented one user, while another wrote, “Your grandmother looks so proud of him!”

